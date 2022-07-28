AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,562. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

