AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.