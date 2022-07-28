Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average is $239.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

