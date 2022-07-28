Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $245.24. The company had a trading volume of 45,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

