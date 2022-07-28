Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,653. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $164.13 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.