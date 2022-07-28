Allred Capital Management LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $298,207,000 after buying an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.73. 38,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.25. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

