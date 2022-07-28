Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

Stryker Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SYK traded up $4.49 on Thursday, reaching $216.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

