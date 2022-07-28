Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $137.05. 40,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

