Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.1 %

CLF traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 469,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,212,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.