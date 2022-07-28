Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 22,069 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,069 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 87,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,397. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

