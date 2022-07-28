Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after buying an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.80. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

