Alphabet Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share.

Alphabet Trading Up 7.7 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

