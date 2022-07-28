Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,919,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 73.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

