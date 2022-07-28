AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.08

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.08 and last traded at C$27.24, with a volume of 370748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.17. The firm has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9713189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AltaGas news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total value of C$317,948.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. Insiders sold 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949 in the last quarter.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

