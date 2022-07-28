Altria Group’s (MO) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

MO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

MO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.04. 160,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,601,559. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

