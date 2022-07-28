Altura (ALU) Price Tops $0.0225 on Exchanges

Altura (ALU) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Altura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Altura has a market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Altura has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001540 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017104 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001785 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033114 BTC.
About Altura
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
