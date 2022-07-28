Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.86

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

Insider Activity

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 25.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,272 shares of company stock valued at $448,859 in the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

