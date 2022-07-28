Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Benchmark

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMED. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Amedisys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $128.16 on Thursday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $264.10. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.86.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

