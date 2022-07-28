AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $511.11 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $447.92 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

