American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.21. 67,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,828. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

