American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Maintains Rating at BMO Capital Markets

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.00.

American Express Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AXP traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $150.43. 104,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,583. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in American Express by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 9,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 250,988 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

