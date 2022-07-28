American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Boosted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

