American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3975 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

American States Water has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $103.77.

Insider Activity at American States Water

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in American States Water by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

