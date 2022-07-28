American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,274,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in American Tower by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $9.11 on Thursday, reaching $267.39. 47,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.69. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

