American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 3.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of American Water Works worth $110,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after buying an additional 236,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.83. 11,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,094. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

