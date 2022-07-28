Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Plans $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $28.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE AMP opened at $256.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

