Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.01 and a 200 day moving average of $278.00. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.