Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share.
NYSE AMP traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.01 and a 200 day moving average of $278.00. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
