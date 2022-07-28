Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.27 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.47. 4,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.00. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,713,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

