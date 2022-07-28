Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,156 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,392,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,637,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $68.58 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.