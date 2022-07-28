Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,625,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,256,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38.

