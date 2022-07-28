Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,643 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after buying an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $116.45 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.02.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.