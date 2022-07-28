Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 774,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,400,000 after purchasing an additional 603,799 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 891,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 376,283 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,438,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,117 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 539.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

BATS:NUMG opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

