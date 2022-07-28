Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $275,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

