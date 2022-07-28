Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Buys $17,704.00 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director James R. Larson II purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.13 per share, with a total value of $17,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $686,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATLO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,562. The company has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.68. Ames National Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ames National by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ames National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ames National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ames National by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

