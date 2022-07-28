AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256,021 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $46,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after buying an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

SLB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 244,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,403,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.