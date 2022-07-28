AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $121.92 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,581 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 94,857 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $121,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $401.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,011. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.85. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.