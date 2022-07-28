AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $32.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.68.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,495 shares of company stock valued at $46,212,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,480. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $296.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.86 and its 200-day moving average is $258.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

