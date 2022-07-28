AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $89.27 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,674 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $89,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %
LOW stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.13. The stock had a trading volume of 118,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.44. The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.
Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.
