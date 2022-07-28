AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $42,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.46. The stock had a trading volume of 254,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

