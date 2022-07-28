AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 114,693 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 707,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,693 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 210,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 79,155 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 309,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.