AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 832 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $28,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 248,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,474,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.31.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $426.42. 3,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,343. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

