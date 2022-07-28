AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $61,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CNI traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $124.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $120.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

