AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,835 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.18% of Lam Research worth $134,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.19.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,652. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.