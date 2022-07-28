Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $263,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $248.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

