Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

NWBI stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

