Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $177.60

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other Middleby news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 689.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $141.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

