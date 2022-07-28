AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 139,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,543,924 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $13.95.
Several research firms have recently commented on AU. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
