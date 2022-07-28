AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 139,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,543,924 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $13.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,542 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $18,479,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after buying an additional 432,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

