Anson Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,882. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.53. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

