Anson Capital Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Anson Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,020,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,399,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,299. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
