Anson Capital Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Anson Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,020,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,399,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,299. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.