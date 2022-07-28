Anson Capital Inc. Has $785,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,731,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,228.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,651,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.78. 4,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average of $249.71. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $208.10 and a 12 month high of $306.64.

